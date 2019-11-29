DALLAS — At least two Texas residents from a Carnival cruise were involved in a fatal crash in Belize on Wednesday, according to local police.

Belizean police identified 27-year-old David Armijo, a teacher, and 37-year-old Techno Panyarath, an engineer, as residents of Texas. Armijo had a cut on his knee and complained of pain in his legs following the collision. Panyarath suffered a broken right leg and dislocated knee cap, and abrasions on his back, the report from police said.

Passenger 51-year-old Sara Armijo, who shared a surname David Armijo, died at the crash scene, police said. Jacqueline Abad, 53, and the driver of the van, 67-year-old Errol Anthony Belisle, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The red Chevy Trax was attempting to pass a car when it collided with the van full of tourists. All three people in the Chevy died upon impact, police said.

Belisle and 13 passengers were traveling in a gray Dodge Ram 3500 van Wednesday when it was struck head-on by the Chevy.

Seven of the passengers were from the Carnival Vista cruise ship out of Galveston, Texas, the cruise line confirmed.

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed two passengers died and five others were injured. One of those five has already been transported back to the U.S. for medical care while the rest remain hospitalized in Belize.

The cruise line said the passengers were on an independent bus tour when the accident happened. There were also passengers from another cruise line on the bus.

The Carnival Vista left Galveston on Saturday and is scheduled to return this Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

