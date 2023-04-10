10 winning tickets sold in $1.5 million Texas Lottery jackpot drawing

Now, the Texas Lottery will split up the top prize among the 10 winners, bringing their individual earnings to $155,000, before taxes.

DALLAS — So, you finally did it.

After years of buying lottery tickets — placing your hope in lucky numbers, your birthday, your zip code, your phone number, or just a random hunch — you finally purchased a winning combination.

Four correct numbers, plus the bonus ball: 6-15-24-33-6.

All for $1,550,000.

There was just one catch.

Nine other people had the same numbers.

That's the feeling 10 people across Texas experienced last week in the Texas Two Step jackpot drawing on April 6.

Not only was there someone with a winning ticket. There were 10.

Yes, 10 tickets matched the five numbers in the drawing, and, in a further twist, nine of those tickets were selected by buyers themselves, not a random "Quick Pick" option.

Now, the Texas Lottery will split up the top prize among the 10 winners, bringing their individual earnings to $155,000, before taxes.

It's better than nothing, and far better than not hitting that bonus number.

In the same drawing, 42 people matched the first four numbers drawn, but not the bonus, winning $865. Another 85 matched three numbers and the bonus, winning $52, while 2,915 matched just the three numbers, winning $21.

In all, there were 41,432 winning tickets sold, with prizes starting at $5.

The 10 winning tickets for the top prize were sold across the state, from Lubbock to Houston. Here's the full list from the Texas Lottery:

San Antonio: EZ Shop (1515 Castroville Road)

Cedar Park: Players Cafe (700 East Whitestone Blvd.)

Houston: Road Stop Liquor (2625 Aldine Mail Route Road)

Fort Worth: Kroger (6650 N. Beach Street)

Carrollton: Tom Thumb (4112 N. Josey Lane)

San Angelo: Riya's N Bryant (2902 N. Bryant Blvd.)

Houston: Fuel Stop 'n Go (7350 Harrisburg Blvd.)

Tyler: 7-Eleven (4300 S. Broadway Ave.)

Duncanville: Racetrac (519 S. Cockrell Hill Road)