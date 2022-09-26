Texas Lottery breaks all-time sales record – again

The Texas Lottery achieved $8.3 billion in sales during fiscal year 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery has broken its all-time sales record for the 12th year in a row.

The lottery achieved $8.297 billion in sales in fiscal year 2022. That's an increase of $189.7 million, or 2.3%, over fiscal year 2021. According to Texas Lottery, that resulted in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans.

Overall, the Texas Lottery has seen a growth in sales of $3.219 billion, or 63.4%, over the past five years.

"The Texas Lottery is one of only a handful of U.S. lotteries to experience sales growth in traditional lottery scratch ticket and draw game products over the last fiscal year,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Despite competing with the return of many entertainment options after the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increasing inflation, this latest sales record was buoyed by two major milestones – the launch of the U.S. lottery industry’s first $100 scratch ticket game in May 2022, as well as the advertised $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot for the July 29, 2022 drawing."

According to Texas Lottery, the revenue transfer of $1.998 billion included $1.972 billion to the Foundation School Fund and $26 million to the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance – the Texas Lottery’s largest contribution to Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery said it has now contributed $29.7 billion to Texas public education and more than $192 million to Texas veterans since the dedication of such funds by the Texas Legislature.

Scratch ticket sales for fiscal year 2022 totaled $6.727 billion, a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket sales record that accounted for 81.1% of the portfolio’s total sales. The Texas Lottery also achieved a record $1.57 billion in draw games sales during fiscal year 2022.

The Texas Lottery said fiscal year 2022 was also a record year for lottery retailers. Retailer commissions totaled $415.4 million, the highest payment to retailers in Texas Lottery history.

Finally, fiscal year 2022 was a big year for Texas Lottery players. The agency paid $5.662 billion in payments to prize winners, the highest prize payment in Texas Lottery history.

