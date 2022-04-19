x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Texas

FAA: Texas leads nation in 'air laser strike' incidents

Laser strikes are up to more than 9,700 nationwide. If you're caught intentionally aiming a laser at an aircraft, you could face jail time and some serious fines.

More Videos

TEXAS, USA — The Federal Aviation Administration says Texas leads the nation in air laser strikes.

Nationwide, new data from the FAA shows that the number of reported strikes jumped by 41 percent in 2021.

The data also says that Texas leads the nation in reported incidents along with California and Florida.

The rise in strikes prompted the FAA to plea for people to stop aiming handheld laser pointers at planes.

RELATED: $11,000 per violation: FAA sends warning about holiday laser lights

Laser strikes could be a matter of life and death as it poses a safety threat to pilots and violates federal law.

Data collected from the FAA to start 2022 also shows that incidents are on pace to break last year's record.

RELATED: Listen: Audio released after green laser pointed at 3 aircrafts flying in Houston

If you're caught intentionally aiming a laser at an aircraft, you could face jail time and some serious fines.

The FAA says it's closely working with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to pursue civil and criminal penalties against those who purposely aim lasers at an aircraft.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube