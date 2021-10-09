Texas' largest private lake on sale for $110.55M

Fairfield Lake is located in Freestone County and features a nearly 2400-acre private lake, hardwood forest and multiple boat launches.

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — Centrally located between Dallas, Houston and Austin in the heart of Freestone County is a nearly 5,000-acre property with its own nearly 2,400-acre private lake — and it is for sale.

Fairfield Lake is the largest private lake in the state and is estimated to be about 50-feet deep. The property, marketed by Hortenstine Ranch Company, is in its namesake city of Fairfield and is about 90 miles southeast of Dallas.

Fairfield Lake is listed at $110.55 million, which comes out to about $22,000 per acre. The property features a hardwood forest with various wildlife including foxes, river otters, bobcats and bald eagles.

Fairfield Lake has 10 acres of wetlands ecosystems, more than eight miles of highway grade blacktop two-lane roads and bridges. Three concrete boat ramps with truck and trailer parking are also located near the lake.

To see photos of the property, click here.

The property is surrounded by more than 21 miles of undeveloped and elevated shoreline and has a 4350-foot earth-fill dam with low hazard classification from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

"They say everything is bigger in Texas and that is definitely the case with this exceptional Fairfield Lake property," said Blake Hortenstine, broker and partner of Hortenstine Ranch Company, in a news release. "A water asset of this magnitude is virtually impossible to find anywhere in the lower 48 states, and combined with the land development possibilities and amenities, is the only offering of its kind."

Fairfield Lake was built in 1969 when the Texas Power and Light Company constructed a dam on Big Brown Creek that served as a cooling reservoir for the Big Brown Power Plant. According to the listing for the property, the lake became a thriving fishery and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department opened Fairfield Lake State Park in 1976.