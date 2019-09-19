DALLAS (AP) — Speakers at a funeral in Dallas for T. Boone Pickens will include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The service for family and friends will be Thursday afternoon at Highland Park United Methodist Church. The public can view the service from a hall in the church and it will be livestreamed on Pickens' website.

The brash and quotable oil tycoon who grew even wealthier through corporate takeover attempts died Sept. 11 at the age of 91 at his Dallas home.

There will be a public memorial Sept. 25 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at his alma mater, Oklahoma State University. Pickens donated hundreds of millions of dollars to OSU.

A message Pickens wrote before his death was posted online Wednesday. He recalled lessons he'd learned throughout his life.

Gallery: Photos of T. Boone Pickens over the years A young T. Boone Pickens T. Boone Pickens with his mother, Grace Pickens. T. Boone Pickens was a basketball player in college, where his coach told him, "you can't run fast enough to scatter leaves." T. Boone Pickens (center) high school yearbook photo. T. Boone Pickens (left) stands with his father, Thomas Boone Pickens T. Boone Pickens with wife Beatrice on Dec. 2, 1983 leaves the special shareholders meeting for Gulf Oil in Pittsburgh. The meeting was held to discuss and vote on management's proposal to recharter the company in Delaware. Pickens, who controls a large block of Gulf stock opposes the move which could deny him 3 seats on the board. (AP Photo) Pickens of Mesa Oil Co. is interviewed by Mark Potts concerning his plans for Gulf Oil Co. on Oct. 25, 1983 in Houston. (AP Photo/R.J. Carson) Mesa Petroleum Chief Executive Officer T. Boone Pickens Jr., announces the formation of the United Shareholders Association, during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington on Tuesday, August 26, 1986. Pickens, a leading corporate activist, advocated immediate steps to counteract abuses of shareholders? rights. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi) Texas oilman T. Boone Pickens appears before the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 1986. Pickens urged the SEC to reject a New York Stock Exchange petition to end its ?one share, one vote? rule. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook) Oilman T. Boone Pickens talks about his testimony before the House Business and Commerce Committee on Monday, May 1, 1989 in Austin, Texas. Pickens testified against legislation aimed at making it more difficult for hostile takeovers of companies. (AP Photo/David Breslauer) T. Boon Pickens makes a point while he addresses a lunchen at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan in Tokyo on Friday, June 30, 1989. The American corporate raider denied political motivations in buying into a Japanese firm, but said he doesn?t expect to make much money from the deal. (AP Photo/Atsushi Tsukada) Angry Texas oilman and investor T.Boone Pickens speaks to reporters after attending a shareholders meeting of Koito Manufacturing Company, a Japanese auto parts maker, Thursday, June 28,1990 in Tokyo. Pickens, who claims his company holds 26 percent of Koito's 160 million outstanding shares, demanded seats on the firm's board of directors, but his attempts were rejected in the meeting.(AP Photo/Sadayuki Mikami) T. Boone Pickens, founder of one of the nation's largest independent oil and natural gas companies, speaks in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, March 14, 2006. (AP Photo) Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., right, listens to T. Boone Pickens, center, during a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday, July 25, 2006 to discuss legislation to outlaw slaughtering horses for human consumption. Rep. John Sweeney, R-N.Y., is at left. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook) BP Capital founder T. Boone Pickens, right, and Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder laugh as they respond to a reporter's question during an interview in Dallas, Friday, Aug. 24, 2007. Pickens, the billionaire alumnus who donated $165 million to renovate the football stadium and create an athletic village at Oklahoma State, is thrilled with the progress on the project and its impact on the university. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) BP Capital founder T. Boone Pickens gestures as he responds to a reporter's question during an interview in Dallas, Friday, Aug. 24, 2007. Pickens, the billionaire alumnus who donated $165 million to renovate the football stadium and create an athletic village at Oklahoma State, is thrilled with the progress on the project and its impact on the university. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Texas oilman T. Boone Pickens, founder of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., left, and CEO Andrew Littlefair pose for a photograph after the opening bell with company employees at Nasdaq on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2007 in New York. Stocks bounded higher and bonds fell Wednesday as Wall Street extended its rally a day after a half-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve. A mild reading on consumer prices added to the market's momentum. (AP Photo/Shiho Fukada) Oil and gas developer T. Boone Pickens addresses a town hall meeting on energy independence Wednesday, July 30, 2008 in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., center meet with T. Boone Pickens, Friday, Aug. 15, 2008, at the Aspen Meadows Resort in Aspen, Colo. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., right, talks with T. Boone Pickens before their meeting in Reno, Nev., Sunday, Aug. 17, 2008.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Republican vice presidential candidate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, right, meets with T. Boone Pickens at his office in Dallas, Friday, Oct. 3, 2008. (AP Photo/LM Otero) T. Boone Pickens, right, honored with the Distinguished American Award, shakes hands with former Senator John Glenn after Pickens accepted his award at the 2008 National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame annual awards dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2008. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) T. Boone Pickens and wife Madeleine Pickens attend the 2009 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, May 9, 2009 in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini) Texas billionaire T. Boone Pickens (left) and actor Chuck Norris (right) talk to WFAA Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus at the Chick-fil-A Dallas Race for the Community on Marsh 26, 2016. T. Boone Pickens tries out a machine in the new weight room at Oklahoma State, Monday, Aug. 17, 2009, in Stillwater, Okla. Through a series of donations, Pickens provided the bulk of the funding for a $286 million stadium overhaul. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) T. Boone Pickens, right, and Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy, left, look over a row of lockers including one for Pickens, in the new Oklahoma State football locker room, Monday, Aug. 17, 2009, in Stillwater, Okla. Through a series of donations, Pickens provided the bulk of the funding for a $286 million stadium overhaul. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Billionaire donor T. Boone Pickens waves to the record crowd of 53,012 from the field of the Oklahoma State - Georgia NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2009. Oklahoma State won the game 24-10. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman John Kerry, D-Mass., left, meets with T. Boone Pickens to discuss the Kerry-sponsored climate bill, which Pickens supports, Wednesday, May 19, 2010, in Kerry's office on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Harry Hamburg) T. Boone Pickens throws to home plate as he delivered the honorary first pitch before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2011, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Oil tycoon and Oklahoma State suppoerter T. Boone Pickens, center, celebrates with Oklahoma State's basketball team members Marcus Smart (33), Mason Cox (30), Le'Bryan Nash (2) and Alex Budke, right, following the team's 78-65 win over Texas in an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, March 2, 2013. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt) Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis, left, head football coach Mike Gundy, center, and T. Boone Pickens, right, watch during an NCAA college football Pro Day in Stillwater, Okla., Thursday, March 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

