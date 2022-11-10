Texas governor candidates Abbott, O'Rourke will spend election night in border towns

Gov. Greg Abbott chose McAllen as the site of his election watch party, while Beto O'Rourke will be in his hometown of El Paso.

DALLAS — The candidates for Texas governor have chosen where they will be on election night Tuesday -- along the southern border.

Gov. Greg Abbott has made border security a focal point of his reelection campaign.

And the border is where his campaign will end.

The incumbent spent the election nights of 2014 and 2018 in Austin. But, he’s chosen McAllen for his 2022 election night watch party.

His campaign says it is a fitting close since he announced his bid for reelection from McAllen more than 300 days ago.

The campaign also acknowledges it is a nod to Abbott’s belief that South Texas and the Latino vote will turn out in greater numbers for Republicans than ever before.

Abbott’s campaign is coming to a quiet close. He held no rallies and made no appearances Monday and has none scheduled before his party at Quinta Mazatlan in McAllen Tuesday night.

Abbott’s democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke, did just the opposite.

He’s still barnstorming across Texas, with a particular focus on turning out young voters, particularly on college campuses.

O’Rourke was at Texas A&M University in College Station Monday and then Texas State University in San Marcos a few hours later.

His message on the day before the election focused on health care, education, jobs and abortion.