Texas gas price average reaches record $4 mark. See how DFW compares to rest of state

TEXAS, USA — The statewide gas price average in Texas is $4.00 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA) Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

This is a new record-high average for the state, breaking the previous mark set in 2008, according to AAA.

This $4 average is 62 cents more than from this day last week and $1.45 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

As of Thursday, the average price of regular unleaded gas in Dallas is $4.07 per gallon, according to AAA. This is the 2nd highest average in the state.

Fort Worth has the exact same average as Dallas ($4.07), as well as with Midland.

The highest mark can be found in El Paso, a city averaging $4.19 at the pump. Drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.74 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.32, which is 59 cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.51 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA.

The statewide gas price average recently jumped to this record level for Texas in large part due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Market analysts attribute the sudden spike to uncertainty in the global oil market as to how big of an impact the loss of Russian crude will have.

The cost of crude oil is around 50-60% of what drivers pay at the pump – and those barrels of oil reached highs not seen since 2008, AAA says.

Volatility in the gas and oil market is expected to continue until the oil market figures out how to balance the loss of Russian energy, according to AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

“Gas prices are climbing at a weekly pace we’ve never seen before, breaking records that set in 2008 across the state," Armbruster said. “Prices are anticipated to keep rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact it’s causing on crude oil prices.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the 14th lowest gas price average of any state across the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Drivers in California are paying the most at $5.69 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

AAA Tips to save money on fuel

Studies have shown personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption, according to AAA.

Adopting new and improved behaviors on the road can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some ways AAA says drivers can improve their fuel efficiency:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.