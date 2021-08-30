‘Big man with a big heart’: Texas game warden dies from COVID complications at 43

Sgt. Christopher Wilson was a Texas Parks and Wildlife veteran and father of four who appeared on the reality series “Lone Star Law.”

TEMPLE, Texas — A Texas game warden has died from COVID-19 complications at the age of 43, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has confirmed.

Sgt. Chris Wilson served Texas “with great purpose, pride, and dedication. With a big smile, a big presence, a big heart, and a big impact, he made our Department and our work better,” Executive Director Carter Smith said in a tribute. "His End of Watch leaves a hole in the hearts of many who knew him. The State of Texas is grateful beyond words, for the dignity, strength and sacrifice of his service.”

Carter called Sgt. Wilson “a big man with a big heart."

He said the veteran game warden “loved his family dearly,” including his four children, ages 7 to 17.

Wilson also appeared on “Lone Star Law,” the Animal Planet reality series about Texas game Wardens.

Fellow game wardens escorted his body after he passed away at a Temple Hospital.

“Chris left this earth on the afternoon of August 26th after valiantly battling a series of health complications related to COVID,” Carter said.

Wilson first served in San Saba County from 2004 to 2012 before transferring to Bell County.

“After 12 productive years in the field working his beloved central Texas lakes, rivers and ranch lands, Chris was promoted to Sgt. Special Investigator,” TWPD said. “Chris also enjoyed assisting training staff at the Game Warden Training Academy, helping to teach the next generation of Game Wardens.”