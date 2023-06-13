'It can be confusing': Weather expert hopes Texans educate themselves on different criteria for activating outdoor warning sirens

Emergency management experts suggests people have multiple ways to receive warnings when severe weather is on the way.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Severe weather can seemingly pop up out of nowhere in North Texas. That's why emergency management workers in Arlington, like Irish Hancock, take warning people extremely seriously.

"I am the emergency management administrator," Hancock said. "We're activating the outdoor warning sirens, because there is a serious emergency. Want to ensure that everybody is safe in our communities."

While talking about the warning sirens inside Arlington's state of the art emergency operations center, Hancock shared people are used to sirens sounding for tornado warnings.

Sounding the alarm for other emergencies has criteria. In Arlington, an outdoor warning siren is activated when hail is at least 1.5 inches or larger, or when winds speeds reach 70 mph.

"Whether there is a hazmat spill, large hail as we have been experiencing lately, super high winds, micro-bursts," said Hancock of when outdoor warning sirens may go off in Arlington.

Jacob Robb is a meteorologist who works for a North Texas insurance company. His job includes traveling across North Texas, where he's seen interesting changes in weather patterns throughout the years. Robb hears the warning sirens often, and now realizes they don't all mean the same thing in different parts of DFW.

"It can be confusing," said Robb.

Robb has done some research on cities and counties who use different criteria for activating sirens.

During his commutes for work around DFW, Robb has snapped some interesting weather photos that include everything from incredible cloud formations to large hail. So, when he hears the sirens go off, he hopes his research will help him respond properly based on the city or county he's in while on the road.

"I don't know if it's going to be just a tornado. Do I need to take this very seriously? Or if it's just going to be quarter-sized hail and I just need to get in my car," said Robb.

Robb is also concerned that some people might become desensitized to warning sirens, especially since the outdoor warning systems are being used for more than just a warning about tornadoes.

After several days of experiencing fast changing weather patterns throughout DFW, Robb strongly suggests that people not just rely on the outdoor warning sirens when there are also other sources available.

"The main point is always having multiple ways to receive warnings, not just relying on the sirens, not just relying on the weather radio, not just relying on your phone, because if one fails, then you've got backups," said Robb.

Hancock and his emergency management team also urge people to learn siren activation criteria and having multiple ways to receive warnings.