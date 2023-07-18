DPS responds after whistleblower concerned over inhumane treatment of migrants at Texas border

Troopers were reportedly told to push migrant children into the river to go back to Mexico, according to a disturbing report from the Houston Chronicle.

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to reports about their treatment of people attempting to cross the border illegally.

Emails released by DPS late Monday night detailed the need to review safety measures after reports that migrants were hurt by razor wire. The emails were released after a report by the Houston Chronicle that revealed disturbing details about the "inhumane" treatment of people attempting to cross the border.

Troopers at the border were told to push children into the river to go back to Mexico and ordered to deny them drinking water, according to the report. The newspaper also obtained an email from a trooper medic to a supervisor that expressed concerns about how they were treating people.

DPS Communications Chief Travis Considine responded to the report on Twitter saying, "Troopers give migrants water. They treat their wounds. They save them from drowning. They also do everything possible to deter them from risking their lives in the first place."

READ MORE

Considine also shared screenshots of an email with DPS Director Steven McCraw that was sent to his chain of command calling for a comprehensive review of procedures from a medical perspective. In the email, McCraw wrote, "The smugglers care not if the migrants are injured, but we do, and we must take all necessary measures to mitigate the risk to them."

The report escalated tensions between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the federal government over border security measures being implemented by the state. Abbott's office sent KHOU 11 the following statement regarding the report:

“Texas is deploying every tool and strategy to deter and repel illegal crossings between ports of entry as President Biden’s dangerous open border policies entice migrants from over 150 countries to risk their lives entering the country illegally. The absence of razor wire and other deterrence strategies encourages migrants to make unsafe and illegal crossings between ports of entry, while making the job of Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers more dangerous and difficult. President Biden has unleashed a chaos on the border that’s unsustainable, and we have a constitutional duty to respond to this unprecedented crisis.”