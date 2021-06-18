Texas cannot afford to build a border wall, State Senator Chuy Hinojosa said

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State Senator Chuy Hinojosa says Texas does not have the money to continue to build the border wall that the Trump administration started.
Governor Greg Abbott and other Republican leaders recently transferred $250 million from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and its disaster account and moved those dollars to the Texas Facilities Commission. That down payment is to continue the border wall construction.
RELATED: Texas empties prison to prepare to detain immigrants arrested during ramped-up border enforcement
A Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson has said his agency was assured that this was only a temporary measure and that the money will be put back into the prison system with no impact on it.
State Senator Hinojosa agrees that there’s a huge problem on the border but says the wall isn’t the solution and certainly not at the price range it will cost taxpayers.
”It’s not realistic to think we can build a wall it’s so expensive here in Texas the taxpayers here in Texas cannot afford to build a wall when it costs $24 million per mile. It’s not practical and it won’t work," Hinojisa said.
RELATED: Gov. Abbott allocates $250M in funding for border wall; urges private citizens to help pay for it
State Senator Hinojosa says the wall is a waste of money because it’s not going to stop immigrants from climbing over and getting into the state.
