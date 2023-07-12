Hearings for the lawsuit, Zurawski vs. State of Texas, began Wednesday morning at the Travis County Courthouse in Downtown Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas women who were denied abortions despite pregnancy complications had their day in court Wednesday. Several women and doctors are suing the State of Texas in a challenge against the state's draconian abortion restrictions.

The plaintiffs in the case claim they were denied abortions despite experiencing complications with their pregnancies. Some claim to have nearly died as a result.

State law criminalizes performing an abortion unless the pregnant patient is facing "a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by or arising from a pregnancy." The plaintiffs are not asking the State to overturn abortion restrictions, but rather grant doctors the ability to perform abortions when a pregnancy is deemed unsafe.

One of the women named in the lawsuit, Amanda Zurawski, is from Austin. Zurawski said 18 weeks into her pregnancy, her water broke. Her doctor told her that her baby would die, but because the fetus still had a heartbeat, an abortion could not be performed.

Zurawski said she was at risk for a life-threatening sepsis infection, which led to her getting an emergency abortion after she went into toxic shock.

Another woman in the lawsuit, Ashley Brandt, testified about her traumatic experience of having to travel out of state to get a fetal reduction after one of her twins was diagnosed with anencephaly.

Brandt said after seeing how the Texas law handles situations like hers, she does not want to have another child in this state.

"I don't feel safe to have children in Texas anymore," Brandt said. "I know that it was very clear that my health didn't really matter, and my daughter's health didn't really matter and that's heartbreaking."

All of the women involved in the lawsuit, as well as a few doctors, traveled to Austin for the hearings.

The court will decide whether to immediately block the state's abortion ban as it applies to these kinds of situations. It also heard arguments on the State's request to dismiss the case.

The State is calling to dismiss the case, arguing the law is already clear enough defining a medical exemption. In their opening statements Wednesday morning, the State argued changing the definition would broaden the statute too much.

The hearing is scheduled to continue on Thursday.

