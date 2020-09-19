George W. Bush calls Ruth Bader Ginsburg a 'smart and humorous trailblazer'

The president he and his wife Laura joined the country in mourning the loss of the associate justice.

DALLAS — This story will be updated throughout the night as more Texas leaders release statements on Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday evening of complications of metastatic pancreas cancer at age 87.

Her passing brought immediate reaction across the country, including from a notable Texan.

Pres. George W. Bush called Ginsburg a "smart and humorous trailblazer."

"She inspired more than one generation of women and girls," Bush said in a statement. "Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law."

Read his full statement:

"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls. Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law. Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer, and we send our condolences to the Ginsburg family."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also issued a statement, saying she was "a fighter of top intellect and reason."

Paxton's full statement:

“Our hearts go out to the family of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a remarkable woman, a fighter of top intellect and reason, who passed away this evening. Justice Ginsburg broke countless barriers throughout her long, distinguished career and served as an example for women across the country. We are thankful for her service.”