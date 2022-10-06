TDCJ: Prison transports to resume with new security measures in place

Transports were put on hold so the process of moving inmates can be reviewed. This comes after the escape of Gonzalo Lopez.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Prison transports will start again next week with new security measures in place, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. They resume days after being temporarily stopped to review the process of moving inmates.

The transports will begin again on Monday, June 13.

The temporary halt and review came after convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez was able to escape from a transport bus near Centerville in early May and elude capture for three weeks. Investigators say Lopez killed four boys and their grandfather in Leon County before being killed in a shootout near San Antonio.

According to TDCJ, the new safety measures will include the following:

Three officers will be required on transport buses

Enhanced search procedures of an inmate before boarding a transport vehicle

New video surveillance equipment will be installed on transport vehicles

Inmates determined to be the highest risk will be transported by themselves

Unit medical capabilities will be enhanced to reduce the need for offsite transport

An independent security review will be conducted by an outside party

KHOU 11 did ask if there was video on the bus that was transporting Lopez, and we were told they did not. They also only had two corrections officers on board.

