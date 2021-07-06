Emergency SNAP benefits are extended for July, as announced by Gov. Abbott in response to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Recipients will see these additional grants and the extended 15% increase of their benefits in their accounts by July 31.

TEXAS, USA — Emergency SNAP benefits will be extended for July, as announced today by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is giving out nearly $262 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for the month of July.

The extension comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the state, as indicated by Abbott.

This is in addition to the more than $3.69 billion that was already granted to Texans since April 2020.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture also sent out federal approval to Texas for the extension of the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, as requested from HHSC.

SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency grants.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15% increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021.

To those already receiving the benefits, these additional emergency grants along with the continued 15% increase should be in their accounts by July 31.

These food benefits go to low-income families in need. HHSC reported they provide help to almost 1.6 million families and individuals eligible in Texas.

Texans HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said that "as the pandemic continues to impact Texas families, we will continue to provide support to these families through emergency SNAP benefits, which allow the purchases of healthy, nutritious foods."

Governor Abbott also thanked HHSC for extending the grants and said that "with the support of HHSC and the USDA, families across the state can continue to put food on the table for their loved ones."