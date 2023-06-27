Shelter-in-place lifted for Texas City

The shelter-in-place had been in effect for people east of Highway 146. It was issued just after 1 p.m. and the all-clear was given at about 2:45 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS CITY, Texas — The all-clear has been given after a shelter-in-place order was put into effect for people in Texas City.

The city said that flaring at a plant led to smoke in the city, which prompted the shelter-in-place for those east of Highway 146. The flaring took place at the Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery, which is east of Highway 146.

Marathon officials provided the following statement on the incident:

"Marathon Petroleum personnel are responding to an operational issue at the Galveston Bay Refinery Sulfur Plant and are working to resolve the matter. A limited refinery shelter in place has been declared for affected areas within the facility, and the city of Texas City has issued a shelter-in-place for the affected portions of the community east of 146. Air monitoring is in progress and appropriate agencies have been notified. There have been no injuries reported."

An all clear has been issued. There is no longer a need to shelter in place. Multiple agencies have been conducting air monitoring, and all readings in the affected areas and throughout the city are normal. Posted by City of Texas City on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz is in Texas City following this story. According to the Texas City Office of Emergency Management, Marathon had an issue at one of their units, causing sulfur dioxide to be released.

Sulfur dioxide has the smell of rotten eggs, which the wind pushed into the residential area of the city.

According to Texas City Emergency Management, they did use sirens and the emergency alert system.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing news story, we'll update this post when we get additional information.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

When local leaders make that call, here’s what they want you to do:

Go inside

Shut and lock all doors and windows

Turn off your air conditioner or heater, as well as any fans

Close the fireplace damper

(Basically, you’re trying to keep that possibly dangerous air from coming in your house.)