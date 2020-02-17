CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews were called to the access road of I-37 at Buddy Lawrence Monday morning after reports of a loud boom and an explosion.

Crews at the scene reported a gas line ruptured along the access road in front of the Citgo East plant. Lanes of I-37 were shutdown as first responders worked to put out the fire.

Witness Cheri Guerra was driving on Buddy Lawrence when it happened. She said she heard a loud bang and saw the blaze. She got out of her car to call 911, and then shot the video seen below:

Crews from Citgo at the scene told 3News the gas line that ruptured didn't belong to them. Investigators with the Texas Railroad Commission arrived at the scene shortly before 10 a.m.

Oak Park Elementary, Driscoll Middle School and Miller High School were put under a shelter-in-place due to the fire, according to Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Chief Kirby Warnke.

As of around 10:05 a.m. Monday, officials reported that the gas had been cut off from the ruptured line and the fire was put out, leaving just smoke coming from the area.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

