Session Lessons: The Texas budget

Just as most Texans live off a budget, the state does too. But creating the Texas budget is much more complex than anything residents go through each month.

DALLAS — The 87th legislative session began in January, but the budget process started before that.

Every agency and department inside state government puts together a request for funding long before the session begins.

Those requests are sent to the Legislative Budget Board, or the LBB.



The LBB has staff members who assist in the budgeting process. But the decision makers who make up the board are the Lieutenant Governor, the House Speaker, four state senators and four state representatives.

The LBB reviews those agency requests and develops an appropriations bill that is sent to the senate and house in the first few weeks of the legislative session.

In those early days of a session, Gov. Greg Abbott also weighs in with his own budget priorities.

But his vision doesn’t include the kind of specific numbers found in the appropriations bill.

Once that bill makes it to the senate and house, it goes through multiple committee meetings and hearings.

It is usually revised many times and the process takes months.

Eventually, a conference committee made up of state representatives and state senators takes the bill the house has agreed upon and the bill the senate has agreed upon and reconciles them – turning out one bill that both chambers must once again pass.

It is usually the final days of the legislative session when the budget passes both chambers.

The last step in the process is when it hits Gov. Abbott’s desk.

The governor can exercise line item veto power, striking down individual items he disagrees with.