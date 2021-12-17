CNN: Jan 6 investigators believe text pushing 'strategy' challenging election came from Rick Perry

In the exclusive report, CNN says a text message sent to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was pushing an "AGRESSIVE (sic) STRATEGY."

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — CNN on Friday published an exclusive report stating that members of the House Select Committee currently investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection believe that Rick Perry was the author of a text message pushing for a strategy to undermine the 2020 election.

According to the report, the text message was sent to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows the day after the election pushing an "AGRESSIVE (sic) STRATEGY" for three state legislatures to ignore voters and deliver their states' electors to Donald Trump. That's according to the sources familiar with the House committee's investigation.

When reached by CNN, a spokesperson for the former Texas Governor and U.S. Energy Secretary denied being responsible for the text. Meanwhile, multiple people who know Perry confirmed with CNN that the number associated with the message is Perry's.

CNN also reported that the number appears in databases as being registered to a James Richard Perry of Texas. Further, the number is also reportedly registered to a Department of Energy email address.

The text, which was presented publicly on the House floor Tuesday night, reads:

"HERE's an AGRESSIVE (sic) STRATEGY: Why can t (sic) the states of GA NC PENN and other R controlled state houses declare this is BS (where conflicts and election not called that night) and just send their own electors to vote and have it go to the SCOTUS."

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) cited the message during the debate over holding Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress, using it as an example of evidence that needed further explanation from Meadows.

"How did this text influence the planning of Mark Meadows and Donald Trump to try to destroy the lawful electoral college majority that had been established by the people of the United States and the states for Joe Biden," said Raskin. "Those are the kinds of questions that we have a right to ask Mark Meadows."

