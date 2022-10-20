Public Utility Commission adopts new water disconnection rule amid cold weather emergencies

The rule prohibits non-municipal public water and sewer disconnections during extreme cold weather emergencies.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) on Thursday adopted new rules that prohibit non-municipal public water and sewer utilities from disconnecting customers during extreme cold weather emergencies.

That means these utilities cannot disconnect service or issue late fees for nonpayment of bills during this type of emergency, including for bills that were previously due.

“The new rules put the health and safety of Texans first during extreme cold weather emergencies,” said PUCT Chairman Peter Lake. “This means Texans can focus on their family’s safety during extreme cold and work with their water or sewer utility to make sure they pay their bills in a timely fashion.”

The rule defines "extreme cold weather emergencies" as periods beginning when the previous day's highest temperature in an area did not exceed 28 degrees and the temperature is forecast to remain at or below that level for the next 24 hours based on National Weather Service reports. The emergency period ends on the second business day when the temperature exceeds 28 degrees.

"Under the new rules, affected customers have a 30-day window to request a payment schedule," the PUCT said in a press release. "If a customer makes a request within those 30 days, the service provider must offer them a payment schedule. All non-municipal water and sewer utilities are required to notify their customers of these new rules by Jan. 31, 2023."

This is all a result of Senate Bill 3, which was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott after the 87th Legislative Session.