AMBER Alert canceled after reported abduction of 2 girls in Texas, officials say

The AMBER Alert, issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, named Logan Reagan, 28, as the suspect in the girls' disappearance.

PAMPA, Texas — Authorities canceled an AMBER Alert after two young children were reported missing in the Texas Panhandle early Monday morning, officials said.

Rylee Reagan, 7, and Emilee Reagan, 2, were last seen 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Pampa, a small town northeast of Amarillo, according to an AMBER Alert issued about 3 a.m. Monday.

Around three hours later, the AMBER Alert, which was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, was discontinued. Texas DPS officials did not provide more information about why the AMBER Alert was canceled.

The alert had named Logan Reagan, 28, as the suspect in the girls' disappearance.

Authorities said Logan Reagan was last seen driving a silver 2007 Toyota Tundra extended cab pickup truck. His license plate number was unknown.

Authorities said the missing girls were believed to be "in grave or immediate danger," according to the alert. They did not say if or how Logan Reagan is related to the girls.

More information was not yet available early Monday morning.

Here was the AMBER Alert flier issued Monday:

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Emilee Reagan and Rylee Reagan from Pampa, TX, on 03/21/2022, TX plate Unknown. pic.twitter.com/Q4TzPduKJN — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 21, 2022