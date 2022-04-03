More than 208,000 migrants in US illegally have been caught in South Texas through 'Operation Lone Star,' Gov. Abbott says

In June 2021, Governor Abbott announced that Texas will arrest and jail individuals trespassing or committing other state crimes along the border.

JIM HOGG COUNTY, Texas — Jim Hogg County officials were promised to be given help from the Department of Public Safety for catching migrants illegally in the country, and the DPS is delivering on that promise.

Wednesday night, the DPS Elite Brush Team in Jim Hogg County worked with Border Patrol agents to capture 24 migrants illegally in the country. 14 of those migrants were arrested for criminal trespass. They were taken to the new Jim Hogg County Migrant Processing Center in Hebbronville.

Thursday, the same team discovered another 20 migrants who officials said were all trespassing on private ranches.

DPS officials said so far, they have arrested more than 3,100 migrants in the Coastal Bend for criminal trespass as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to stem the tide of cartels moving through South Texas.

Other multi-agency efforts across South Texas have led to more than 208,000 migrant apprehensions and 11,800 charges for criminal offenses—including more than 9,300 felony charges, Abbott said in a video statement. DPS has also seized over 269 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout the state.

"Securing the border includes arresting and prosecuting anyone committing border-related crimes in Texas," said Governor Abbott. "The launch of our second Operation Lone Star jail booking facility builds upon the unprecedented actions taken by Texas to respond to the Biden Administration's open border policies."

