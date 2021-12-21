Lina Sardar Khil disappeared Monday afternoon from the playground of her family's Fredericksburg Road apartment complex.

SAN ANTONIO — As authorities continue their around-the-clock search for a missing 3-year-old girl who vanished from an apartment complex playground Monday afternoon, her father says he and his wife "have not slept at all" during the ordeal.

Speaking to KENS 5's Henry Ramos through a translator Tuesday evening, Riaz Sardar Khil thanked searchers for their ongoing efforts in looking for Lina Sardar Khil, whose disappearance led to the issuing of an AMBER Alert Monday night.

"During our entire lives we have not been as saddened as we were yesterday and today," Khil said through his translator before getting emotional.

Khil said Lina's mother was watching her on the playground of their northwest-San Antonio complex when the little girl made her way to a nearby path and suddenly disappeared. Her mother thought she may have returned to their apartment unit, but when she didn't find her there either a search ensued.

No one has seen or heard from Lina since. It's the parents' belief Lina was abducted, but San Antonio Police have not said as much; they are investigating Lina's disappearance only as a missing persons case.

Through a translator named, Khushal Dilsoz, the family told us they were questioned for several hours by authorities on Tuesday.

"The FBI and police are coming here like any moment and they're asking us different questions," the translator said on behalf of the father.

The father said that on Monday he believed his daughter may have gone with another Afghan family, but now believes she may have been abducted.

Khil said his family arrived in the U.S. from Afghanistan in fall of 2019, having resettled in San Antonio after fleeing from "threats that were posed to us."

The full interview can be viewed below:

On Tuesday afternoon SAPD Chief William McManus said his department was "sparing no assets, no resource" to try and reunite the family.

Lina was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red dress and black shoes. She has straight, shoulder-length hair, last seen in a ponytail.