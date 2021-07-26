Meridian mayor dies from complications of COVID, city says

Funeral arrangements are being made this week, the city said.

MERIDIAN, Texas — Mayor Johnnie Hauerland of Meridian, Texas died Saturday from complications of COVID, the city said Monday.

Funeral arrangements are being made this week and the city will share information as soon as possible.

"Please keep Sharon Hauerland, his family and friends in your prayers," the city said.

Meridian is the county seat of Bosque County and is located about 100 miles southwest of Dallas. There have been 1,414 cases and 37 fatalities in the county, according to the state.