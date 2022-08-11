In the meantime, voters are being redirected to the Hardy Street Senior Citizens Center voting site, which is located at 11901 West Hardy Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Harris County Elections Office has confirmed that the Melrose Park voting location has been temporarily closed after a City of Houston Parks and Recreation employee was electrocuted nearby.

The incident caused a power outage at the park, which prompted the voting site to close, "For the time being," according to the elections office. In the meantime, voters are being redirected to the Hardy Street Senior Citizens Center voting site, which is located at 11901 West Hardy Street.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the employee was performing work-related duties at the time of his death.

The employee was pronounced dead just before 12:30 p.m. The medical examiner and Houston Police Department are investigating.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave KHOU 11 the following statement regarding the death:

"This morning, a city of Houston employee was killed as a result of a tragic work-related incident at Melrose Park, 401 Canino Rd, in Northeast Houston. The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene before noon.

The Medical Examiner has been notified. The cause of death is not available at this time.

"My prayers are with the employee’s family and co-workers, and I ask all Houstonians to keep them in your prayers."