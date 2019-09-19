DALLAS — From his humble Depression-era beginnings, T. Boone Pickens became one of the wealthiest men in America and one of the smartest businessmen in Texas.

“I know technically he was born in Oklahoma, but being that we are in a church, we can ask God for forgiveness for that sin,” joked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at Pickens’ funeral Thursday.

“Boone was bigger than life, bigger than Texas itself," he said.

The self-made billionaire died on Sept. 11 at the age of 91.

“Boone loved Texas and the feeling was mutual,” Abbott said.

Pickens would have appreciated the laughter that punctuated many of the stories shared by Abbott, friend Alan White, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during the service at Highland Park United Methodist Church.

Pickens’ humor was one of his greatest assets, his friends said. But perhaps his perseverance was what they admired most.

“Boone inspired me,” Jones said as he shared stories of Pickens’ struggles to beat back depression.

In spite of, or maybe because of, his great wealth, Jones said, Pickens’ highs were high and his lows were low.

“He was the best fourth-quarter player I’ve ever been associated with,” Jones said.

“Boone would get slapped back, but boy here he’d come again," he continued. "He’d get slapped back, he’d call on humor. He’d call on everything he could. He would inspire the people around him. Boone was a fourth-quarter player – probably the best fourth-quarter player you and I will have ever had the privilege of being on the team with.”

Pickens was admired for the risks he took and the money he made, but he was also known for the money he gave away.

The oil tycoon donated more than a billion dollars to charity, West said, which forever changed Oklahoma State University, Pickens’ alma mater.

Highland Park United Methodist Church senior minister Paul Rasmussen said Pickens joined the church about three years ago.

“He embraced mortality,” Rasmussen said. “I had the privilege of staring into the eyes of someone who loved to live but wasn’t afraid to die.”

He added that Boone knew his purpose, recalling a conversation from not long ago.

“I asked him one time what his purpose was. He said, ‘It’s clear. God gave me the ability to make money. I’m good at it. But he also expects me to be generous with it.’”

Pickens wrote a letter to be published upon his death. It was shared on his website and social media pages Wednesday. He told future generations to work hard, be decisive and humble and admit their mistakes.

“It’s time we all move on,” he wrote.

But Rasmussen asked that we all move on with those lessons from the legend in our heart.

“Let the best of Boone be lived out in each of us,” he said.

