Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton working from home after testing positive for COVID-19

Details about his symptoms or current vaccination status were not released.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed on Wednesday.

"He remains working diligently for the people of Texas from home," his office said in an emailed statement.

The Attorney General's Office did not respond to questions regarding Attorney General Paxton's vaccination status, whether he is currently experiencing symptoms or when his positive result was received.

Paxton has launched numerous legal actions against the federal government, opposing mandates for both COVID-19 vaccines and face masks, some of which have been successful.

Paxton is also campaigning for reelection this year. Other politicians who have thrown their hats in the ring include Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, U.S. Rep. Louis Gohmert Jr. and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman.