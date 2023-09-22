Texas AG Ken Paxton returns to work, calls trial 'wasteful and destructive political theater'

With impeachment trial behind him, Paxton said it's 'an honor to be back to work.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has returned to work following failed efforts to remove him from office. He said it's great to be back and he thanked his supporters, including his wife Sen. Angela Paxton, and staff members.

In a statement, Paxton said his office will continue to focus on "opposing illegal immigration, defending election integrity, holding predatory corporations to account, and fighting for the rule of law against the Biden Administration’s executive overreach."

He called the impeachment trial "four months of wasteful and destructive political theater."

The AG's staff welcomed him back with red, white and blue decorations.

“It is my great honor to be back to work this week.”



Statement from Attorney General Ken Paxton: pic.twitter.com/XZ1b6W2ggj — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) September 22, 2023