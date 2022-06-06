Houston rally to add to the growing chorus to release WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian custody

"It's encouraging to see that that is happening, that people aren't forgetting Brittney," said Debbie Jackson, who coached Griner in high school.

DALLAS — A rally at Houston's Toyota Center on Monday night marks a growing departure from the initial strategy recommended by the State Department to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian captivity.

As of today, Griner has been detained in Russia 106 days on accusations she carried cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. At the start of her arrest in Russia, the State Department reportedly told those involved to "keep everything on a low simmer."

The WNBA commissioner seconded that recommendation by saying "everyone's getting the strategy of say less and push more privately behind the scenes."

But friends like WNBA legend Nancy Lieberman openly questioned that strategy.

"If it was Lebron James, if it was Steph Curry, if it was Tiger Woods, there would be a movement to get our guys back in America," Lieberman said in a March 17 interview with WFAA.

"Where is the movement for Brittney," she asked at the time.

As of this month, that movement has picked up pace.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and other players in the NBA Finals wore "We ARE BG" shirts Sunday night before and after Game 2 of the series.

"She's been over there for an extended amount of time and we feel like enough is enough," Brown said.

The shirts and other merchandise are part of a worldwide campaign by the WNBA Player's Association, complete with social media recommendations for anyone and everyone to utilize every day of Griner's captivity.

Lebron James, now adding his voice, tweeted, "We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely. Our voice as athletes is stronger together."

"It's encouraging to see that that is happening, that people aren't forgetting Brittney," said Debbie Jackson, who coached Griner in high school. Jackson will be among those in attendance at the Monday night rally in Houston.

The parents of former captive Trevor Reed are expected to attend, as well.

"There's been a series of things lately that have given me some hope," Jackson said, about the growing chorus of publicity for Griner and the revelation that Griner has been able to exchange mail and emails from other WNBA players.

"Everybody really needs to be prayerful about the situation and just send uplifting thoughts if at all possible," Jackson said.

Now, making as much noise as possible to bring Brittney home too.

Russian authorities have extended Griner's pretrial detention until at least this month. Defendants in Russia can be held up to a year in similar circumstances.