Family devastated after Hood County vineyard burned in wildfires

HOOD COUNTY, Texas — Even as they deal with the aftermath of tornadoes, counties to the west of Dallas-Fort Worth are still dealing with multiple fires.

Hood County officials told WFAA the “Big L” fire is now under control and is about 70% contained Tuesday. But now, the wind patterns are changing – which may cause more issues.

One family is devastated after the wildfire destroyed their vineyard.

“Oh, my God. I just can’t believe it, all black,” said Theresa Hayes, who owns Bluff Dale Vineyards in Hood County.

Hayes is heartbroken.

“Everybody say [the] winery is gone, but I didn’t feel it until I drive in,” said Hayes.

For the last 20 years, she and her husband worked so hard to keep the winery up and running.

“You suddenly really feel the picture can tell you anything,” said Hayes.

Hood and Erath County officials told WFAA at least 10,000 acres were burned.

“Just watching the flames come up,” said Hayes.

In the aftermath of the wildfires, Hayes said despite her vineyard being destroyed, the actual winery itself is still standing.

Right across the way, a neighbor’s house completely went up in flames. Thankfully, that man made it out alive.

“God is with us, we pray, we pray,” said Hayes.

Hayes is also praying the crews helping fight the fires stay safe.