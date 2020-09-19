Greg Kelley to play football for Eastern Michigan after exoneration for wrongful conviction

In 2014, a judge sentenced Kelley to 25 years in prison for child sexual assault. The conviction was overturned in 2019.

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Good news for Greg Kelley: He has been offered a full-ride scholarship to play football for Eastern Michigan University.

Kelley announced his scholarship on Instagram on Saturday, thanking the school for giving him "the opportunity to play the game I love." Kelley said in the post that he will "pad up" this week.

Kelley's path back to the football field has been an intense one. In 2013, then-18-year-old Kelley – a former Leander High School football star – was accused of sexually assaulting two children. In 2014, a judge sentenced Kelley to 25 years in prison for child sexual assault.

But new evidence caused his case to be reopened in 2017, and his conviction was overturned in November 2019. Kelley spoke with KVUE from New York moments after the State's highest criminal court overturned his conviction.

A five-part Showtime docuseries called "Outcry" chronicled the three years after Kelley's conviction, the support he received and the major players on both sides of the appeal process. "Outcry" premiered in July.

In December 2019, Kelley announced he had been admitted to the University of Texas at Austin. Earlier this year, Kelley participated in a walk-on tryout for the Texas Longhorns but, according to ESPN, he was informed this month that Texas would not be adding any new players to the roster this fall.