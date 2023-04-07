Massive search uncovers body of missing worker in Tynan grain elevator collapse

Two other injured workers were taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline to be treated for their injuries. The state of their injuries is currently unknown.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grain elevator collapse in the Tynan area sent two people to the hospital with injuries Tuesday. One person was killed, according to DPS Sgt. Harold Mallory.

Two grain silos ruptured and reportedly collapsed onto two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.

First responders took one person to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline by ambulance and another person to the hospital by HALO-Flight.

The third person's body was recovered shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday from the rubble. He did not survive.

First responders came as far away as Bee County, San Patricio, Tynan, Beeville, Alice, Skidmore, Orange Grove, Pettus, Corpus Christi, Refugio, Normanna, Sweeney Switch, George West, Lagarto, Sandia, Mathis, to assist with the collapse.

Sgt. Harold Mallory with DPS said there were over 34 state troopers on the scene.

"Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens were on scene helping in the search, massive team effort, working as fast as they could as hard as they could to make sure everyone was accounted for," said Sgt. Mallory

The name of the worker who was found dead has not yet been released.

