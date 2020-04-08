WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott to speak in San Antonio on coronavirus response and PPE in Texas

Abbott will speak at the Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse in San Antonio today after receiving and update on personal protective equipment.

Abbott said that the opening of schools and the upcoming flu season will increase the need for PPE in the near future.

He announced that last night, President Trump reauthorized and extended federal funding for the National Guard to remain in service through the end of the calendar year.

Abbott said that TDEM has distributed 59 million masks, 24,000 thermometers, and 500,000 face shields to Texas schools at no cost to the local districts.

"We have ordered just over $1 billion worth of PPE," said TDEM Chief Nim Kidd. He said that if there's leftover equipment, it will be used as a stockpile for future events.