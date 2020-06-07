Fort Hood confirms remains found near Leon River as Vanessa Guillen

Fort Hood Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will make a statement at 6 p.m. regarding the Vanessa Guillen case.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood announced just after noon Monday it would be holding a press conference at 6 p.m. to update the status of the Vanessa Guillen investigation.

Fort Hood Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt and 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander Col. Ralph Overland will both speak.

Overland was put in charge of the investigation of a claim that Guillen was sexually harassed. During a press conference on Thursday, officials said they had not found any evidence of sexual harassment.

Pfc. Aaron Robinson was named as the suspect in Guillen's disappearance and death. Robinson shot and killed himself in Killeen in the early morning hours of July 1.

Robinson's girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, was named as a second suspect in the case and charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Aguilar faced a judge in federal court in Waco Monday morning.

Guillen disappeared April 22 from Fort Hood. Human remains, believed to be Guillen, were discovered June 30 near the Leon River in Bell County.

According to a criminal complaint, Robinson killed Guillen in the armory room on Fort Hood then took her body to the area where the remains were found. Robinson took Aguilar with him on the evening of April 22 or early morning hours of April 23 and the two dismembered her body and buried the remains in multiple places, according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleges Robinson and Aguilar returned to the scene on April 26 with hairnets and gloves. It says Aguilar also brought a bag of what she referred to as concrete from someone through Facebook.

The two uncovered the remains and "continued the process of breaking down the remains of the dead female," the complaint says. The remains were then burned again along with the gloves and hairnet. The complaint says the two then put the remains back in the three holes they dug earlier to conceal them.

Robinson and Aguilar then burned the clothes they were wearing that night at their residence, according to the complaint.

The complaint goes onto say Robinson had been confined to his barracks on Fort Hood before June 30 but left post that night. Authorities asked Aguilar to call Robinson at which point he never denied anything they did to Vanessa Guillen and her body, according to the complaint.

During a later phone call, Robinson said, "Baby, they found pieces. They found pieces."

The Guillen family attorney, Natalie Kahwam, identified the remains as Guillen Sunday but that had not been confirmed by the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Kahwam and Guillen's family have called for congressional hearings into how Fort Hood handled her disapperance. They also asked for a bill to be passed in her name to protect victims of sexual harassment and assault in the military.

In response to the handling of the case by Fort Hood, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia announced Monday she is leading 87 members of congress in support of Rep. Speier and Sen. Gillibrand's request that the Department of Defense independently investigate how Fort Hood handled Guillen's case.

“There are still many questions left unanswered surrounding her disappearance and about how Fort Hood conducted its investigations. Congress must act to guarantee this never happens again to another soldier. This is why my colleagues and I strongly support Rep. Speier and Sen. Gillibrand’s request for the DoD Inspector General to conduct a full, independent investigation into Fort Hood’s handling of SPC Vanessa Guillen’s case,” Garcia said in a statement.

Here is the letter sent by Garcia and other members of congress to Department of Defense Inspector General Sean O’Donnell: