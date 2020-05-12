Tank fire at the Magellan Plant causes explosion | Several injuries have been reported

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha tells 3News seven people have been transported to the hospital with injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thick clouds of black smoke were seen coming from the Magellan’s Corpus Christi petroleum storage facility early on Saturday morning.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha told 3News that the fire is out and seven people have been transported to the hospital with injuries.

A "Reverse Alert" was sent out by Nueces County at 10:56 a.m. stating that the Corpus Christi Fire and Police Departments were responding to a possible explosion in the area of Poth Lane and IH 37.

Statement From Magellan Midstream

"Around 10AM Central time this morning, a tank fire occurred at Magellan’s Corpus Christi petroleum storage facility. The tank was being cleaned by contractors at the time of the incident. Unfortunately, there are reports of injuries. The fire has been extinguished at this time."

Refinery Terminal Fire Company is working a fire in the area of 1800 block of Poth. Officials are asking if you are in the immediate area, please shelter in place until further notice. pic.twitter.com/U5mzsUMavj — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) December 5, 2020

