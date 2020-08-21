Officials confirm 18 people were involved in Friday morning's explosion and 4 are still unaccounted for.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were dispatched to an explosion near the Port of Corpus Christi and refinery row. Officials tell 3News at least one person suffered severe burns in the explosion.

Fire Chief for the City of Corpus Christi, Robert Rocha, says RTFC and CCFD are on the scene near Lantana and Up River Road.

Two people were taken to Bay Area Hospital by Coast Guard helicopter and four others were taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline by ambulance. Chief Rocha says two others refused treatment at the scene. Four people that were involved in Friday's explosion are still missing along the Corpus Christi ship channel.

Chief Rocha says citizens should not be concerned about hazardous materials and reveals the Emergency Management has not been called to action, nor have any evacuations been ordered.

Rocha says a large amount of smoke from Friday morning's explosion is being pushed away from the city by winds.

Valero Refinery officials have confirmed the explosion did not occur on their property. According to witnesses, the explosion appeared to have come from the Corpus Christi ship channel, but authorities are working to confirm a location.

According to Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb, a propane line was hit by a barge as part of a dredging operation.

There has been a large amount of videos and pictures coming into the newsroom from viewers and witnesses.