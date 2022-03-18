Ella Goodie has not been seen or heard from by family members since Wednesday, March 9

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Marshals Service have joined the investigation concerning the search for a Louisiana woman, who went missing after reportedly driving a Lyft to Texas.

Ella Goodie, 33, has not been seen or heard from by family members since Wednesday, March 9. On Wednesday, March 16, the Scott Police Department named Brandon Jermaine Francisco as a person of interest concerning her disappearance.

The Scott Police Department is located west of Lafayette.

Francisco is believed to have been the last person to have come in contact with Goodie, according to a Scott Police Department release. He has an active warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court in Rapides Parish on the date Goodie was last seen.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals have joined the investigation due to multi-jurisdictional purposes, according to the release.

Goodie was last seen on March 9 driving her 2012 Audi Q5 with Texas license plate NRN6551 on Interstate 10 towards Texas. Twelve hours later, traffic cameras saw her vehicle coming back into Louisiana.

Scott Police Department Chief Chad Leger said that police knew, "she went to Texas, but we cannot confirm the exact location."

The next day, Goodie's vehicle was located back in Texas, north of Dallas.

Family members said when they last spoke to Goodie, she said she was headed to Texas to drop someone off through Lyft.

Social media posts claimed Goodie was dropping off a Lyft customer in Port Arthur before she was last heard from. 12News was not able to confirm this report.

Goodie is described as being 5’3” and weighing 168lbs. She was last seen wearing a denim jacket with blue pants.

Family and friends are using social media to get the word out about their loved one. They are desperately searching for answers on where the mother may be.

Goodie's cousin spoke exclusively with 12News and said the whole state of Texas needs to be on the lookout. She also said Goodie's mother, her aunt, is desperate and frustrated to find her daughter, but doesn't want to "rush police to do their job."

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Francisco or Goodie is urged to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or their closest law enforcement agency.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Scott Police Department release:

Scott Police Department has partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Marshals Service in reference to the missing person case involving Ms. Ella Goodie and the person of interest, Brandon Francisco, due to multi-jurisdictional purposes. The Scott Police Department will continue to investigate and follow every lead that is reported. Anyone having any information related to this case is urged to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or their local Law Enforcement Agency.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.