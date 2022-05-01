Fallen peace officers to be honored at Texas Capitol

Gov. Abbott will award a medal of honor to a family member of each of the 62 officers being recognized.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fallen peace officers will be honored with a ceremony and vigil at the Texas State Capitol Sunday evening.

The Texas Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony will honor those who have died in the line of duty. It will be held at the Texas Peace Officers' Memorial Monument on the grounds of the Texas Capitol.

The event will begin with a law enforcement procession along Congress Avenue at 6 p.m., leading into the south entrance and to the monument. There, the ceremony will take place, followed by a candlelight vigil.

Gov. Greg Abbott is set to deliver remarks at the ceremony. Abbott will also award a medal of honor to the family of each of the 62 officers being recognized.

