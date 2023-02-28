Fairfield Lake State Park closes to public after nearly 50-year land lease is terminated

"It's sad that this might set a precedent for other parks," said Dennis Walsh, a 15-year park ranger for Fairfield Lake State Park.

FAIRFIELD, Texas — Fairfield Lake State Park had its last day of public access on Monday.

Locals and campers from all around flooded the state park in Freestone County in the last couple weeks after the termination notice went out.

Park superintendent Daniel Stauffer said roughly 6,000 people have shown up in its last days. The park has an annual attendance of 80,000 visitors a year, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

"They're sad and they're upset. We're having folks hoping they can win the lottery so they can put down the $110 million to purchase the park," Stauffer said.

The state leased the 1,460-acre park from Texas Utilities in 1971-1972 and opened it in 1976, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

In early February, it was announced that the nearly 50-year state land lease had ended. The state's bid to buy the park and lake fell short, and a Dallas-area private developer named Todd Interests is expected to finalize purchase of the property.

"We're losing a treasure, a state treasure," said a Fairfield resident.

"Private development or whatever, we need to save the state park, period," said Julee Emmons of Armadillo Emporium in the town of Fairfield.

Many locals in the town of Fairfield have only known the place as a state park. They remember when the coal plant operated there up until five years ago.

While it is still unclear what may come of the park, there are rumors of high-end homes, a gated community and a golf course. The new project could be a source of tax revenue and jobs for the county.

WFAA has made multiple requests to speak with Todd Interests about the deal and calls and emails have not been returned.

"The loss is tragic. I particularly feel for my kids because they grew up here. It's sad that this might set a precedent for other parks," said Dennis Walsh, a former park ranger of 15 years for Fairfield Lake State Park.

State Rep. Angelia Orr has filed HB 2332, which asks the state to use the power of eminent domain to acquire the park.

"The state of Texas and the Parks and Wildlife Department have invested over $70 million in the development and operation of Fairfield Lake State Park," read the proposed House Bill. A petition has also been sent around in an effort to save the park.

The residents WFAA spoke with wish the state, lawmakers, public and even the media had acted sooner. Shop owners in the city of Fairfield said they rely on the park tourism for business.

"To lose the park in the year Abbott and the state of Texas has made it a priority to have public lands, that's a shame," said Sandy Bates Emmons.

Emmons is referring to a February announcement by Gov. Greg Abbott on the Texas State Parks Centennial Celebration. During the keynote address, Abbott praised the work of TPWD on its conservation efforts.

Stauffer said when he closes the gate for the final time, it will be a "surreal moment." The park employees will be on the grounds until June to help "demobilize and relocate."