ERCOT again asks Texans to conserve energy as power grid demand goes up

TEXAS, USA — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is again asking Texans to voluntarily conserve energy Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., officials said.

ERCOT was forecasting a strong demand for electricity in Texas on Thursday, as temperatures were once again expected to climb into the triple digits across the state.

In fact, as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, ERCOT's expected demand for power Thursday evening was forecasted to slightly exceed the grid's capacity.

By around 8 p.m., the state's demand for power was expected to hit 80,808 megawatts and the capacity was expected to be just below that at 80,371. The forecasted demand and capacity for electricity can fluctuate throughout the day, and the capacity has been known to increase as demand goes up.

Despite the forecast, the grid was still operating normally during the day Thursday, with more than 6,500 megawatts in reserve.

Before ERCOT's ask to conserve energy Thursday, the agency issued a weather watch this week due to the extreme temperatures across Texas. ERCOT on Sunday issued an alert asking Texans to conserve energy for several hours, but the alert expired at 10 p.m. Sunday.

ERCOT said the alert was issued due to extreme temperatures, continued high demand and unexpected loss of thermal generation.

On Thursday, ERCOT's two largest generation sources, solar and natural gas, both had some capacity available, with solar having the highest amount, with around 9,000 megawatts available.