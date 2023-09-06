ERCOT issues 'Energy Emergency Alert 2,' says conservation is critical

KHOU 11 energy expert Ed Hirs said this is the first time an "Energy Emergency Alert 2" has been issued since the 2021 winter storm.

TEXAS, USA — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asked Texans to minimize electricity use Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

But, around 7:30 p.m., ERCOT said it had issued an "Energy Emergency Alert 2" due to low power reserves. They went on to say that there were no controlled outages planned.

"Please safely reduce electric use and have a plan to stay safe in case outages become necessary," ERCOT said in the post on X.

KHOU 11 energy expert Ed Hirs said this is the first time an "Energy Emergency Alert 2" has been issued since the 2021 winter storm.

The next step would be possible brownouts.

ERCOT has issued an Energy Emergency Alert 2 (EEA 2) due to low power reserves. There are no controlled outages at this time. Please safely reduce electric use and have a plan to stay safe in case outages become necessary. Visit https://t.co/2vvLNwHoRV for more info. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) September 7, 2023

The organization that operates the Texas power grid said the forecast showed a potential for low reserves Wednesday evening, but the appeal did not indicate the grid was experiencing emergency conditions.

High temperatures combined with high demand, low wind and declining solar power generation are contributing to the conservation ask, ERCOT said.

Ways you can conserve energy:

Raising your thermostat by a degree or two, if safe to do so.

Avoid using large appliances, such as washers/dryers and dishwashers.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off during peak hours.

ERCOT said if conditions worsen, it may issue a directive to reduce power delivered to customers, which could lead to controlled power outages.

"Controlled outages are only implemented as a last resort to maintain reliability of the electric system, and they are done with the intent to rotate outages in the electric service territory based on system conditions," ERCOT said.

Here's a real-time look at how the Texas power grid is holding up

Anytime the Texas power grid is the subject of a conservation advisory, or when the weather turns extreme in the Lone Star State, it's a good time to check on supply and demand.

The ERCOT has a dashboard that allows you to monitor real-time grid conditions.

This is a real-time look at the supply of power and demand, as reported by ERCOT. It also shows projected supply and demand, based on forecast.

ERCOT is tracking the state of the grid, as well as the state of the operating reserve.

There are several more real-time monitors that you can check on ERCOT's site, including system-wide demand, solar, current prices, and more.