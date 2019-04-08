DALLAS — Blood supply from Carter BloodCare was used along with the many blood donations Saturday to aid victims of the El Paso mall shooting, according to a statement from Carter BloodCare.

But the organization still needs more blood donations.

"We thank the blood donors who have been rebuilding the community blood supply, and our loyal platelet donors boosted the supply so that we were able to have the blood products available," the statement read.

In order to keep the blood supply up for North, Central and East Texas (and to donate in times of need, like today), the blood center said they need to get more donations. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also call or text 800-366-2834 for an appointment.

The El Paso Police Department tweeted Saturday that blood was "needed urgently" after a shooter from North Texas opened fire at an El Paso mall, killing 20 and injuring at least two dozen more.

El Pasoans quickly lined up outside blood donation centers, ready to help in any way possible.

The American Red Cross also issued the following statement Saturday, saying they "stand ready to provide blood and blood products as needed":

Our hearts go out to all those who are affected by this tragedy in El Paso, Texas. While we do not typically serve hospitals in this area of Texas, the American Red Cross stands ready to provide blood and blood products as needed in response to this tragedy.

Volunteer blood donors are needed each and every day to help save lives. This tragedy illustrates that it is the blood already on the shelves that helps during an emergency. Unfortunately, fewer blood donors and blood drives during the summer months make it one of the most challenging times of the year for blood donations.

The Red Cross is grateful for all donors who generously give blood throughout the country.

To donate blood that might be used to help El Paso residents, visit any of these Carter BloodCare locations, or American Red Cross blood donation centers.

