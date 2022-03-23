Honoring a hero: Hundreds mourn loss of Eastland Co. deputy at funeral

Barbara Fenley was 51 years old and a sergeant with the sheriff's office.

CISCO, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from last week when we spoke with Fenley's son, Jon. The video will be updated with the story about Fenley's funeral service after it airs.

Friends, family and the Eastland community gathered Wednesday to honor the life of Barbara Fenley, an Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputy who died trying to save others in the Texas wildfires last week.

Fenley was 51 years old and a sergeant with the sheriff's office.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials also came from all over the country to honor the fallen deputy.

The family of Eastland County Deputy Barbara Fenley is here. Hundreds of law enforcement officials are showing them their support.



I'm told they traveled from allover the country for the funeral.

Last week, WFAA spoke with Fenley's son, Jon.

"She was out helping," Jon Fenley told WFAA. "I just think it got to the point where it wasn't enough for her, I feel like she felt like she wasn't doing enough because that's how she is."

According to the sheriff's office and her son, Fenley went to check on an elderly resident in the Gorman area, when she ran her vehicle off the road and was engulfed in the flames. Fenley told WFAA that he started to worry when his mom didn't answer his phone call after not returning home. The next day, he got a call that his mother had been found.

"I got a call and they told me they found the car and all that stuff," Jon Fenley said. "Knowing everything, I'm proud of her. She paid the ultimate sacrifice to help people out. That's the biggest thing that I'd like people to know."