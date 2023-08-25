DFW lands another big HQ relocation from California

Kitchen appliance maker Thermomix announced Friday that it's relocating its corporate headquarters to Dallas

Thermomix, a maker of Wi-Fi-connected kitchen appliances, plans to move its corporate headquarters from California to Dallas, the company announced Friday.

Thermomix, which is currently based in Thousand Oaks, Calif., makes and sells cooking appliances worldwide for smart kitchens.

Its U.S. sales totaled more than $30 million last year.

The company announced the move Friday during a meeting with its top sales representatives in Austin, according to a news release.

“We are excited to root ourselves in the rich tapestry of Texas, fuel our long-term future and heat up an appreciation for the world of home cooking in new and exciting ways,” Fredrik Lundqvist, the company's CEO for the U.S. and Canada, said in a prepared statement.

The release from the company did not say where in Dallas Thermomix will go, but said the move will take place by the end of the year.

It did not say how many jobs would be transferred or created with the headquarters move.

In connection with the relocation, the company is developing an ambitious expansion plan to supercharge its U.S. sales, according to the release.

Home to numerous direct sales companies for decades, Texas was a clear choice when the brand was choosing a new headquarters location, Lundqvist said.

“We greatly admire the state’s deep history with building connection and culture through food, and for the way Texas supports entrepreneurs and innovative businesses such as Thermomix,” he said in his prepared remarks.

Thermomix uses a direct sales model through in-home, tactile cooking experiences hosted by independent sales consultants via e-commerce. The brand is used in more than 11 million kitchens worldwide, according to the company.