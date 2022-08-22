Texas-based Buc-ee's brings beaver nuggets to the Midwest

Buc-ee's plans to bring beaver nuggets, Texas barbecue and their ultra clean bathrooms to Missouri.

MISSOURI, USA — Texas-based Buc-ee's is taking on another state as it prepares to break ground on Tuesday in Missouri.

Crews will break ground on a new travel center in Springfield, which is expected to open in 2024. The groundbreaking in Missouri comes on the heels of Buc-ee's building its first location in Colorado earlier this year.

Buc-ee's said the new location located near the famous Route 66 will be about 53,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling stations for drivers.

They also plan on offering the usual favorites such as Texas barbecue, Beaver nuggets, kolaches, homemade fudge, jerky and more.

“Springfield is the Birthplace of Route 66,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “It’s perfectly natural that Buc-ee’s, the ultimate road-trip destination, is coming to this gorgeous stretch of Americana history. We are delighted to be a part of this community and excited to make Springfield our first stop in Missouri.”

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022 and has locations in Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.