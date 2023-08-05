Brownsville PD, FBI investigating claims that bus-stop crash was intentional

Witnesses have told reporters that George Alvarez cursed at group waiting at the bus stop in front of the Ozanam Center and called them 'invaders.'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brownsville Police Department Chief Felix Sauceda said the department currently doesn't know if there is a motive for Sunday's fatal bus stop crash that hit 18 men and killed eight.

Witnesses have told reporters that George Alvarez cursed at group waiting at the bus stop in front of the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center and called them "invaders" before reportedly hitting them.

"We have nothing to validate that at this point," Sauceda said.

During Monday's news conference Sauceda said Alvarez ran a red light and 'lost control' of the grey Range Rover he was driving, but that the department is still investigating whether the crash was intentional.

"We have not ruled that out," he said.

He said that six of the men died at the scene, and two died later.

"There are various very critical injuries," he said, "and, of course, there was fatalities ... at the scene, and we, unfortunately continue to have a scaling of fatalities."

Driver has an 'extensive rap sheet'

Sauceda also said during news conference on Monday morning that Alvarez is known to his department.

George Alvarez has an 'extensive rap sheet,' Sauceda said, and is charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon connected with Sunday's crash.

The 35-year-old's bond is set at $3.6 million.

His criminal history includes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; assault against elderly or disabled; assault causing bodily injury to a family member; assault of a public servant; burglary of a vehicle; assault causing bodily injury; criminal mischief; driving while intoxicated; evading arrest detention; interference with public duties; obstruction or retaliation; possession of marijuana; resisting arrest, search or transport and theft of property.

Identifying the victims

Several of the people hit have been identified as Venezuelan nationals, but Sauceda said his department is working exhaustively to make sure everyone is accounted for.

"It has been a tiresome process, but one we are deeply committed to doing and accomplishing," he said. "We are working with the Venezuelan government right now, and we have also reached out to other embassies."

Mourning the victims

Mourners set up memorials Monday morning for the victims.

Diana Joe came out to deliver a Navajo Indian blessing to the spot Monday.

"My job is to come in with some little bit of peace within the souls of the ones who have departed in a tragic way," she said.

Norma Flores came out to the crash site to pay her respects to those who died.