Battleship Texas set to leave San Jacinto Battleground site for repairs

The necessary repairs are slated to take place in mid-August.

LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas will soon be moving from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site.

The historic ship is tentatively scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August.

After the repairs, the Texas won’t be returned to La Porte, where it’s been since 1948.

The Texas will head to it's new permanent home, which will likely be in or near the Houston area. Beaumont and Baytown have also been discussed as options.

On Monday, teams began installing pumps that might be needed during towing to limit the ship's water intake from leaks.

Back in May, crews removed about 23,000 cubic yards of mud from the stern around the ship to clear a path for towing into the Houston Ship Channel.

The Battleship Texas has an amazing history and is a real point of pride for Texans.

It is credited with saving countless lives in both World War I and World War II.