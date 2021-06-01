Texas Capitol grounds in Austin closed as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

The grounds were closed to the public after supporters of President Trump stormed the US Capitol, forcing evacuations.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas DPS troopers have closed the Texas Capitol grounds as supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside, protesting the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win on Wednesday.

People from around the country converged in Washington, D.C., to protest the election results at a "March For Trump" rally, which escalated into violence and chaos on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Capitol building has been placed on lockdown, after protesters stormed the grounds, prompting messages of rebuke from lawmakers and the president himself.

In Austin, protesters unable to make it to D.C. are gathering Wednesday, Jan. 6.

On a Facebook event titled, "Occupy The Capitol for Trump - Austin," hundreds of people expressed interest or said they're going. The event started at 12 p.m., but the event creator said "some groups are recommending that we arrive by 7 a.m ... We may change the start time to 10ish." Protesters met at the south steps of the Texas State Capitol.

Hundreds could be seen on the south steps and outside the Capitol grounds on Wednesday.

"If you aren’t able to make the trip to Washington, D.C., please join us as we gather on the steps of the Capitol building in Austin, Trump has asked for all Patriots to show up in support of fair elections so let’s do it!!!" the event description read.

By mid-day in D.C., large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol and breached police barricades, making their way into the building, outside Senate chambers.

The Capitol was placed on lockdown, police ordered evacuations of several buildings and the certification of Electoral College votes was delayed.

In response to the protesters, Trump tweeted, "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"

After the events in Washington on Wednesday, the Texas Attorney General's Office called on protesters in Austin to remain peaceful.

"I call on protesters in our state and our nation’s Capital to practice their constitutional right in a peaceful manner," said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. "I stand for election integrity and the democratic process. I will not tolerate violence and civil disorder."

In addition to the election results, the event organizer also mentioned Austin leaders' reaction to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, saying, "The Fascists in DC and now in Austin are threatening to CLOSE the City."

At a briefing Tuesday, Austin's top doctor said he expects the Austin area to exceed its 200 ICU hospital bed capacity before Jan. 15.

"The entire state is in a state of emergency. And this indicates that we need to have a substantial change in policy to more aggressively mitigate the risk of spread, because what we’re doing now is not working," said Dr. Mark Escott.

President Trump spoke at the D.C. rally on Wednesday morning. Attendees rallying on Wednesday said they were aiming "to demand transparency and protect election integrity" on the same day Congress is set to officially approve the 2020 election results. This event comes after President Trump warned via Twitter that there would be a "very big" and "wild" protest on Jan. 6 after he refuses to concede due to unfounded allegations of election fraud.