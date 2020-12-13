Lauren Duriso was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Walter Duriso.

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an AMBER Alert for an 8-month-old girl.

Lauren Duriso was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Walter Duriso. She was last seen Sunday around 8:30 a.m. at a building on 9542 Interstate 10 West on the city's northwest side.

Authorities say Duriso is in a white 2017 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate KRS6026.

Lauren Duriso was last seen wearing a purple sweater and blue jeans and Walter Duriso was wearing a purple sweater and light blue jeans.

If you have any information about this AMBER Alert, you are urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Lauren Duriso from San Antonio, TX, on 12/13/2020, TX plate KRS6026 pic.twitter.com/aRcXzYCk7V — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) December 13, 2020